Competition Begins for Baltimore Teen Amanda Ellis’ Participation in National Scholarship Program

Mobile, Ala.– June 29th marks the start of competition for Amanda Ellis, the Baltimore, Maryland teen competing in the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. Ellis, along with 50 other state representatives, has been in Mobile, Ala. for the past two weeks participating in community activities and preparing for the national scholarship competition.

The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics (25%), interview (25%), fitness (15%), talent (20%) and self-expression (15%). During the preliminary competition tomorrow and Friday, each participant will compete in the categories of self-expression, fitness and talent. Ellis has completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges and her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation process of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.

On Saturday, July 1, ten finalists will be selected from the group of 51 young women and will compete for the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2017 and for a share of thousands of dollars in cash scholarships.

“The 51 state representatives have an energy, enthusiasm, intellect and drive that serve as a reminder of the power of our youth and show us that the future is in good hands,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director of Distinguished Young Women. “Throughout their two weeks in Mobile they have left a mark upon all they have met – whether through volunteer service, a kind word to a child, or the staff and crew of the program who work with them during their stay. We are thrilled to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of this program and of impacting the lives of not only the young women who are with us in Mobile, but the thousands of others Distinguished Young Women inspires to be their best.”

For her talent presentation, Ellis will perform a dance to “Lost Song” by Olafur Arnolds. Ellis is a 2017 graduate of G.W. Carver Center for the Arts and Technology and the daughter of Deborah Ellis and David Ellis.

To view the live webcast of the Distinguished Young Women National Finals, visit www.DistinguishedYW.org on Thursday – Sat., June 29 – July 1 at 7:00 p.m. CST. To see photos of participants from their time in Mobile, visit www.fpvision.com.

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 59 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 745,000 young women. Distinguished Young Women provided more than $106 million in cash scholarships and $1.1 billion college granted scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state and national level. Previously known as America’s Junior Miss, the program announced its new name in June 2010.

The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Evonik, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Regions Financial Corporation, and Alabama Media Group.

The official Distinguished Young Women hash tag for the 60th National Finals is #DYW2017.