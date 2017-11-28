Connecting the Dots: Exploring the Intersection of Violence Against Women and Children

The Global Women’s Institute is scheduled to host a panel “Connecting the Dots: Exploring the Intersection of Violence Against Women and Violence Against Children” on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, 950 New Hampshire Ave., NW. The panel will discuss common factors that lead to such cases of violence as well as challenges and opportunities to survive from such abuse. The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, visit globalwomensinstitute.gwu.edu