Coppin State Halts Losing Skid with Win over Bethune-Cookman

The Coppin State Eagles stopped a five-game losing skid on Feb. 11 with a 76-72 victory over Bethune-Cookman (BCC) in a home game in Baltimore, Md.

It marked just the sixth win of the season for Coppin State (6-20 overall record) and first victory for the Eagles since beating Howard University, 81-72, back on Jan. 16.

Coppin State’s win over Howard nearly a full month ago was its third straight victory at the time. The Eagles had knocked off Bethune-Cookman, 76-73, on Jan. 9, and also edged North Carolina A&T, 75-73, on Jan. 14.

But then the Eagles fell right back into a slump with five consecutive losses.

It took a balanced scoring effort from Coppin State to change its fortunes, Saturday as six different Eagles players scored double figures in points. Freshman guard Dejuan Clayton led the way with 15 points while senior forward Terry Harris Jr. followed with 14 points; junior guard Tre Thomas and senior guard Keith Shivers each added 13 points; senior forward Josh Treadwell scored 11 and junior forward Chas Brown had 10 points.

Coppin State used the same strategy to attack Bethune-Cookman the first time the two schools played each other this season, on Jan. 16. The Eagles had 10 different players score in that game, with five players posting double digits in points.

Next: The Eagles now hope to spark another win streak, as it did following its victory over BCC in January. They’ll face Delaware State on Feb. 13, followed by a match with South Carolina State on Feb. 18.