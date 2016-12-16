Coppin State Snaps Season-Opening 12-Game Losing Streak

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dejuan Clayton made three free throws with .6 seconds left to tie the game in regulation, Terry Harris scored five of his 21 points in overtime and Coppin State beat Goldey-Beacom 89-83 on Thursday night for its first win after 12 losses to open the season.

Clayton was fouled behind the arc and tied the game at 78. Shakeem Wilson had a 3-point play to give the Division-II Lightning the lead to open overtime but Goldey-Beacom didn’t score again with Josh Treadwell tying the game with a 3-pointer before Harris added the next three points.

Tre’ Thomas made six 3-pointers and led the Eagles (1-12) with 25 points. Harris also had nine rebounds while Treadwell finished with 19 points and Clayton nine.

Wilson led the Lightning with 25 points.

Coppin State led once in regulation at 3-2 and was down by 16 points in the first half, trailing by 11 at halftime.