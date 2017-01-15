Coppin State Surges atop MEAC

Senior forward Chas Brown posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Coppin State Eagles to a 75-73 win over North Carolina A&T on Jan. 14 at the Coppin State Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Md.

The win marked the second straight for Coppin State, who previously had edged out Bethune-Cookman in a 76-73 victory on Jan. 9. The Eagles (4-15 overall, 3-1 MEAC) have won three of four games played so far in the new year, putting them among the top three in the MEAC standings.



After winning just one of its first 14 games, the Eagles have now won three of its last four. The sudden turn of success can be attributed to Coppin State’s balanced attack on offense. Although Brown had a team-high 18 points against N.C. A&T Saturday, he was just one of four players to score double-digits in points. Freshman guard Dejuan Clayton scored 15, senior forward Terry Harris Jr. had 14, and senior guard Josh Treadwell added 11.



On Jan. 9, Coppin State had 10 different players score to beat Bethune-Cookman, and four players also posted double digits in its win over S.C. State on Jan. 4.



If the Eagles can maintain their balanced offensive attack, they shouldn’t have trouble staying near the top of the MEAC standings. They currently hold third place behind Hampton and Morgan State, who both carry a 6-10 overall, 3-0 MEAC record.



Next: Coppin State will take on Howard (4-13, 1-1) in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16.

