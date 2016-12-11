Coppin State Winless Season Continues, Now 0-12

The Coppin State University Eagles’ dreadful start to the season continued when they were crushed by the Buffalo University Bulls, 87-52, on Dec. 10 in Buffalo, N.Y.

The loss kept Coppin State winless, and sent their record to 0-12.

Coppin’s loss to Buffalo came in the same fashion as each of their other games this season: poor defense and a lack of offensive firepower. Junior guard Tre Thomas leads the team with only 10 points per game, an extremely low average for a team’s top scorer. Thomas had only 13 points in the loss to Buffalo.



The only bright side to the Eagles’ poor start is that they haven’t played any Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) games yet. So far, each of Coppin State’s opponents have been tough non-conference opponents, including Georgetown and Clemson. With the lone exception of a Nov. 28 home game against Chestnut Hill College, each of their matchups so far has been played on the road.



Coppin State will play its next two games at home at the Physical Education Complex Arena in Baltimore. They take on Goldey-Beacom College on Dec. 15, and then face the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Dec. 20. Both games will be challenging: Goldey-Beacom has a 6-2 record and has won five straight, while Louisiana-Monroe is 3-5 and currently in first place in the Sun Belt Conference.