Court Records: Wife of Trump Org Ethics Attorney Arrested for Having Sex with Fauquier Inmate

An ongoing investigation into “suspicious” activity in the back seat of a car involving an inmate trustee at the Fauquier County jail led to the Tuesday arrest of Teresa Jo Burchfield, the wife of an ethics attorney to President Donald Trump’s business organization.

Burchfield, 53, is married to Bobby R. Burchfield, a partner at Washington’s King and Spalding, who was appointed as an independent ethics advisor to the Donald J. Revocable Trust in January.

Burchfield, a longtime Republican attorney, served as counsel to President George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount.

Teresa Jo Burchfield was arrested Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot adjacent to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center after deputies found her in the backseat of a car with an inmate/trustee at the jail, according to sheriff’s office Sgt. James Hartman. More….