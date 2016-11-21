Cousins Lights up in Primetime as Washington Crushes Green Bay 42-24

It’s going to take more than a windy night to stop Kirk Cousins, who threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington’s NFL team to a 42-24 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 20 in Landover, Md.

After a slow offensive start for both teams, Washington put the first points on the board when Cousins connected with wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a 17-yard touchdown. However, Green Bay took a 10-7 lead after back-to-back scoring drives, including a touchdown reception by wide receiver Jordy Nelson and a 36-yard field goal.

Just seconds before halftime, Washington running back Rob Kelley scored on a 10-yard run to give his team a 13-10 lead. Head coach Jay Gruden opted for a failed two-point conversion rather than kicking an extra point into the wind.

While the Green Bay generally dominated the first half, Cousins and company came alive in the second. Washington extended their lead to 22-10 as receiver Jamison Crowder and kicker Dustin Hopkin scored the only points in the third quarter, with a 44-yard touchdown catch and 37-yard field goal, respectively.

Washington had an answer for Rodgers’ every move in the fourth. Green Bay running back James Starks waltzed into the end zone after a fake handoff, and Cousins followed up with a 70-yard touchdown throw to receiver Pierre Garcon to stretch the lead to 29-17.

After Rodgers connected with tight end Jared Cook for a six-yard touchdown, Rob Kelley took control of the remainder of the game with touchdowns on back-to-back drives—the second was set up by a career-long 66-yard run by the rookie.

Washington torched Green Bay’s defense, as three players—Kelley, Garcon and Crowder—finished with more than 100 yards.

Rodgers completed 26-of-41 for 351 yards and three touchdowns; Cook had six receptions for 105 yards and a score.

Washington (6-3-1) has won six of their last eight games and will next play the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Washington needs all the momentum they can get as Dallas has won nine in a row. Meanwhile, the Packers fell to 4-6 with their fourth consecutive loss.