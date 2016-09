The CTE Vision Foundation will host JOKES & JAZZ on Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Pepco Edison Place Gallery, 702 8th St NW. The event features a comedy show and live jazz music. The event is for ages 18 and up and requires that attendees give a $40 tax-deductible donation. Donations will go towards CTE programs for exceptionally talented children as well as at risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 12-19 years old. For more information, visit CTEVisionFoundation.org.