Cummings Seeks Trump’s Embrace on Prescription Drug Proposal

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, met March 8 with President Donald Trump and pressed Trump to embrace his proposal that would lower prices on prescription drugs.

Cummings went to the White House with Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Dr. Redonda G. Miller, president of Johns Hopkins Hospital, who offered the perspective of hospitals that witness first-hand the negative effects of skyrocketing drug prices.

“We had a productive meeting today,” Cummings said in a statement. “I gave the president a copy of our draft bill and requested his feedback and his support.” He said Trump committed to reviewing the proposal and seemed enthusiastic about the idea.

“The president has publicly supported allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, so I am hopeful that he will keep his promise to the American people and support our bill to lower prices for many drugs that help save lives,” Cummings said.

According to a press release, since 2006 government programs have paid for approximately 40 percent of the retail prescription drug expenditure in the United States. Largely due to skyrocketing drug prices, total spending on Medicare Part D is projected to increase from $103 billion in 2016 to $216 billion in 2025.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 82 percent of Americans—including 93 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Republicans—want Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices.