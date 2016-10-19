D.C. Chancellor Highlights Progress of Schools East of the River

Interim D.C. Schools Chancellor John Davis recently delivered his presentation on the state of the District of Columbia’s public schools (DCPS), focusing on schools east of the Anacostia River.

On Oct. 18, Davis broke with the tradition of delivering an address from a podium. Instead, he allowed principals, teachers, staff and students to present what they do in the school system.

“If you are going to see DCPS, see our kids, see our teachers and see what our programs are,” Davis told the AFRO.

Later in the program, Davis said that if he delivered a traditional address, “it would take a couple of weeks to complete” to talk about all of DCPS’s programs.

The event took place at the Theodore Roosevelt High School in Ward 4, with 300 people in attendance.

Davis assumed his position on Oct. 1 after Kaya Henderson, who was the chancellor for the school system since November 2010, left to pursue other interests. Davis is believed to be in the running for the permanent job and that decision will be made by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) in a few months.

“President Obama said that DCPS is outpacing the country in improving the graduation rate,” Davis said. “Our graduation rate has improved 16 percent over the past four years.”

Davis said that eastern Washington schools such as the Ron Brown College High School in Ward 7 and Thompson Elementary School and Anacostia High School in Ward 8 are making academic progress, noting “we will have equitable resources across the board” throughout the school system.

A video presentation featured the Cornerstones program, an intensive program that focuses on challenging students to think critically about their subjects instead of memorizing facts and figures. Also receiving stage time was The Empowering Males of Color, a fellowship that allows DCPS alumni to come back to the schools to teach students.

“I am glad that I took advantage of this program,” Michael Smith, who graduated from Washington Metropolitan School, said. “Efforts and energy can take you pretty far.” Smith teaches students at Amidon-Bowen Elementary School in Ward 6.

The Empowering Males of Color program has drawn some controversy because of the single-sex nature of it but Davis told the audience not to worry. “There will be something for our young ladies of color and it will be rolled out in the coming months,” he said.

In the Safe and Supportive segment, Ballou High School’s principal Yetunda Reeves, Jonathan Faber, a teacher and a student, Romello Leftwich, talked about how they make their Southeast school work.

“When I talked to our teachers this year I explained to them that I wanted a magical experience for the students,” Reeves said. “I also wanted our faculty to teach their students as if they were their own children.”

The program ended on a musical note with the Eastern High School choir singing “It is Well within My Soul.”