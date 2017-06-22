D.C. Dems Seek Poverty Solutions

On June 17, the Ward 8 Democrats hosted a panel discussion titled: Concentrated Poverty: Understanding the Effects on Neighborhoods. Participants included Stan Jackson, president of the Anacostia Economic Development Corporation; Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Greta Fuller; Linnea Lassiter of the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute; Beverly Wheeler of D.C. Hunger Solutions; and Kathy Zickuhr of the D.C. Policy Center. The participants discussed poverty in the District with the backdrop of information provided by Ward 8 Democrats President Charles Wilson.

Wilson presented information showing the median family income in predominantly Black Ward 8 dropped nearly 17 percent between 2006-2015, from $28,979 to $24,096 and in neighboring predominantly Black Ward 7, the median family income dropped 10 percent, from $34,562 to $31,273 during that period.

In contrast, in majority White Ward 2, the median family income jumped nearly 65 percent, from $114,752 to $189, 324.

Wilson also presented data showing many Ward 8 residents couldn’t afford to buy into the homes they have or couldn’t qualify for the housing developments that are slated for the ward.

“Housing is a component of what makes a community vibrant,” Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson said while instruments like the $100 million Housing Production Trust, created by the D.C. Council to support affordable housing, got things started, it is legislation that limits building reasonably priced units. He notes that the soon-to-be-built Maple View complex in Ward 8 has 16,000 square feet available but by regulation a grocery store cannot be put in it. “We are in vicious cycle and public policy needs to change,” Jackson said.

Wards 7 and 8 are both having a problem with grocery stores. Wheeler has been outspoken about how the eastern part of the city is missing out on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Her organization recently released a report that showed in 2010, Ward 7 had four and 8 had three full-service grocery stores in 2010 but by 2016, those wards only had two and one, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Ward 6 had the largest increase in grocery stores with four in 2010 to 10 in 2016 and Ward 3 only had a slight drop during that time period from 11 in 2010 to nine in 2016.

Wheeler said there are only three full-service grocery stores for the combined populations of Ward 7 and 8, which is approximately 150,000 people.

“People who live in Ward 7 and 8 have to spend money and time on transportation to get to a quality grocery store,” she said in a statement. “That’s not right. People have a right to eat healthy and not have to take two buses to get to their stores.”

Zickuhr said throughout her presentation that for many years, the District and federal governments did little to fight poverty. “The factors are interconnected such as questionable zoning practices and transportation concerns,” she said. “Having a job is great but if you can’t get to it easily, it becomes a problem. Plus, the person who doesn’t have access to a car may be living in a food desert.”

In a statement, Lassiter said that in the District, poverty and race are interconnected.

“You cannot talk about income inequality without talking about race,” she said. “Many people in the public policy arena don’t want to bring up race.”

Fuller agreed with Lassiter that race is a factor in poverty and income generation. “I have noticed that Blacks who are educated have higher unemployment rates than Whites who are in a similar situation,” Fuller said. “We must continue to support economic diversity in this city as housing and living costs increase in this city.”

When an audience member asked about solutions, responses ranged from the District achieving statehood so that it can determine its own destiny; electing people to office who are more sensitive to the needs of those impoverished; and for residents east of the river to have an active role in economic plans for Wards 7 and 8.

But, despite the grim statistics, Jackson said he is upbeat about Ward 8. “Ward 8 is rich with resources,” he said in a statement. “This is a ward that is being affected by progressive change. Look at Trinidad-Ivy City. Five years ago, you had [police] checkpoints in that area and now it is hot.”