D.C. Drug Court Commencement Ceremony for Roughly 30 Graduates

by: Lenore Adkins Special to the AFRO

The D.C. Drug Court on Sept 20 will be honoring National Recovering Month with a commencement ceremony and cookout for roughly 30 graduates who are on the road to recovery. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the North Michigan Park and Recreation Center, 1333 Emerson Street, NE, at 11:30 a.m.

The D.C Pretrial Services Agency offers a program to reduce recidivism and substance abuse among non-violent offenders struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the ceremony.

