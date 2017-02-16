D.C.’s Parks and Recreations Gets Residents Moving

Hundreds of people in D.C. gathered at a local recreation center to dance in Valentine’s Day. The annual event, sponsored by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, was held as a way to help residents stay active.

On Feb. 10, participants met at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast D.C. for the pre-Valentine’s Day celebration. According to Paula Allen, recreational specialist for D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the event started as an idea for a class to provide activity and engagement for senior residents in the community. However, the senior line dance class quickly blossomed and more classes were offered for all city residents to attend. The program has been running in the District for four years.

“I love what I do,” Allen told the AFRO. “My favorite part about this event is honoring and remembering three women who have passed away but were the original participants of my class. We always dance to the “Summer Night Cha Cha, which was their favorite line dance.”

According to Allen, along with keeping active, the classes have helped residents lose weight, deal with cancer, and provide sense of belonging and family – which helped one resident abstain from committing suicide. Seniors can’t do classes like Zumba and boot camp that are high intensity, so classes like line dancing – a low intensity 2-hour class, no partner needed — help with cardiovascular health and memory, she said.

The Turkey Thicket Line Dance Addicts lead the event, which is held twice a year. February is the Pre- Valentine Day social and in August, the White Out Social takes place.

“I love music and I love to dance,” Jamie Buss, a Ward 8 resident, told the AFRO. She said she has danced all of her life and she wanted to be involved in her neighborhood and feel like part of the community. Buss, 53, is new to D.C. and living in a diverse community was her goal when she moved from Minnesota about a year and a half ago. “Turkey Thicket is my neighborhood rec center and I wanted to stay connected,” she said.

Free line dancing classes are held at the recreation center every Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Friday mornings.