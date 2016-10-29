D.C. Social Scene Mourns Death of Socialite Photographer “Mickey” Thompson Vincent

Melvalee “Mickey” Mitchell Thompson-Vincent, one of Washington D.C.’s Black photojournalists and an AFRO photographer from 2001 to 2006, died Oct. 27.

Thompson-Vincent was married to D.C. Superior Court Judge William Turk Thompson until his death from a heart attack in 1998. A few years after his death, Thompson-Vincent married Charles Vincent.

“Today I lost one of my dearest friends,” Lavern Chatman, a D.C. socialite, wrote on her Facebook page. “She documented the class, pride and best of our people. Other papers ignored us, she HIGHLIGHTED & LIFTED us. You will truly be missed my friend. RIP Mickey Thompson-Vincent.”

Hundreds more, including Denise Rolark-Barnes, publisher of The Washington Informer, Thompson-Vincent’s most recent employer, expressed fond memories and their condolences to her family on social media.

“God bless Mickey Thompson, who made everyone feel like somebody in her weekly column Social Sightings,” Barnes wrote on her Facebook page. She said that Charles Vincent told her that Thompson-Vincent passed away peacefully in the morning with him by her side.

According to Thompson-Vincent’s LinkedIn page, she had been a photojournalist for 15 years, beginning in 2001, and was a recipient of the High Tea Society Community Service and Main Avenue Ministries Journalist awards. She belonged to the D.C. chapter of the Red Hat Society, a social group for women.

According to acquaintances, Thompson-Vincent was in her 60s and was diabetic. They said she had been sick for some time, which was apparent through a significant loss of weight.

“I worked alongside her a lot; we used to share ideas as far as setting up shots,” said AFRO photographer Roberts Robert. “She was a very sharing person, very nice, very professional.”

Thompson-Vincent’s Social Sightings page appeared in several publications in the District over the past years, including the AFRO, The Washington Informer, East of the River, Politico, and The Washington Examiner, among others. She also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Thompson-Vincent received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Communications Sciences from Federal City College in Washington D.C.

“Mickey has been a very innovative, creative photographer, covering various social scenes in the Washington D.C. area for many years. Her talent and her creativity will be sorely missed,” said AFRO publisher Jake Oliver.