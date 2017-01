The D. C. Support Group will hold its 45th Annual Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show on Jan. 15 at Martin’s Crosswinds, 8700 Greenway Center Drive, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme of the event will be “Remember! Celebrate! Act! King’s Legacy of Courage for Our World.” Lonnie Bunch, director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will receive the 2017 Humanitarian Award. Donations of $75 per person are requested. For Reservations, call 202-737-1277.