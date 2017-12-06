Dancing College Park, Md. Water Bottle Salesman Keeps Motorists Entertained

by: Becca King Capital News Service
COLLEGE PARK, Maryland-He says he’s faced some terrible times but Prince George’s County resident Jackie Wimbush says you need to keep on smiling…and dancing. And Wimbush does just that as he offers up bottles of water to passing motorists along Adelphi Road in College Park.

