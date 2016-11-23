Darryl Barnes Emerges As Most Likely To Replace Departing Ulysses Currie

Maryland Delegate Darryl Barnes (D-25) appears to be the leading candidate to replace legendary Maryland State Senator Ulysses Currie in the 25th Legislative District.

Currie, 79, whose health has been declining in recent years, submitted his letter of resignation to Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller on Nov. 4, and will leave office on Dec. 1. Currie was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1987.

“It is my deep love for my constituents and the Maryland Senate, combined with the recognition that I can no longer serve with the strength and energy you all deserve, that I have decided the time has come to turn the mantle over to a successor who, prayerfully, will carry the torch,” he wrote in the letter.

Barnes served as the majority whip from 1991-1994 and was elected to the Maryland Senate in 1995. There, he held many chairmanships, including the Prince George’s County Delegation from 1997-2000, the Spending Affordability Committee from 2001-2012 and the powerful Budget and Taxation Committee from 2002-2012. He had to relinquish that chairmanship after a censure from the senate for failing to disclose that he had been paid large consulting fees. However, he was acquitted of corruption charges and re-elected twice in the middle of the scandal. In 2015, the Senate awarded him its First Citizen Award, given to those “who have been dedicated and effective participants in the process of making government work for the benefit of all.”

According to several sources who have polled most of the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee, Barnes has a slight lead over former Delegate Melony Griffith, who finished second in her attempt to unseat Currie in the last election. Currie’s wife, Shirley, a minister with no previous experience in elected office, is the handpicked choice of Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and 25th District Del. Angela Angel.

Currie was fondly remembered by colleagues as a congenial lawmaker who fought for a number of issues, particularly in the field of education because of his background as a high school principal. His legacy, however was marred five years ago when he was charged and later exonerated in federal court that he took illegal payments from a major food chain.

Currie was best known for mentoring young politicians, including former Lt. Gov., and soon to be Congressman, Anthony Brown and Barnes among others.

Barnes, who ran on a Democratic slate that included Currie and Angel, has been a quick riser in the House of Delegates and currently is the vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. He also fought to improve the relationship between police and the public and been a vocal advocate for Black businesses who have been shut out of the medical marijuana industry.

Griffith, meanwhile, has established a solid base of supporters after serving more than 16 years as a delegate in the District. She received 40 percent of the vote during the 2014 election when she unsuccessfully challenged Currie.

Shirley Currie has the influence of Miller, who many believe is in control of Prince George’s County politics. Angel is seen as a longshot.

Currie has not made a public endorsement of any candidate, but earlier this year, he attended several fundraisers for Barnes. A decision by the Central Committee is expected during the first week of December. The name of the nominee will then be sent to Gov. Larry Hogan for confirmation.

“I feel the person who replaces Sen. Currie should be someone the people have already voted into office – past or present – and not a person appointed from the community and heavily influenced by interests outside of the district,” said James Dula, a community activist and president of Bunbury Hills Civic Association. “That’s not a democracy. We are concerned that the system will be manipulated by outsiders.”