Dave Chappelle Salutes Charlie Murphy at John Mayer Concert

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) /
0
33

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dave Chappelle has teamed up with John Mayer to remember comedian Charlie Murphy.

FILE – This Sunday, July 6, 2014 file photo, Dave Chappelle performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. Chappelle teamed up with John Mayer to remember late comedian Charlie Murphy at Mayer’s concert in Columbus, Ohio, on April 12, 2017. Murphy died the same day. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Chappelle appeared on stage at Mayer’s Columbus, Ohio, concert Wednesday night and told the crowd “everybody in comedy is heartbroken” about Murphy’s death from leukemia.

Chappelle told Mayer he was “a sight for sore eyes” after learning about Murphy’s death.

At Chappelle’s request, Mayer played his song “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” in tribute to Murphy.

Murphy was a performer on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show.” He was the subject of popular sketches in which Murphy retold his adventures with younger brother Eddie Murphy and celebrities like Prince and Rick James.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS