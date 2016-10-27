DC Black Police Officer Says Md. Officers Treated Him Roughly

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — An off-duty police officer says he was treated roughly without justification by officers who were looking for a gunman in suburban Washington.

District of Columbia police officer Robert Parker Jr. tells The Washington Post (https://goo.gl/HSCnj3) that he did not have time to identify himself as an officer before Prince George’s County officers felt his gun and took him to the ground on Tuesday. He says he suffered injuries to his face, leg and hand.

Prince George’s County police say the officers acted appropriately and that Parker fit the description of a man who had just shot someone at a nearby mall.

Parker is Black. Two of the officers involved are Black; a third is White. Parker says he believes he was treated roughly because of his race.

