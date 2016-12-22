Dec. 23rd: Top Student Leads Nonprofit in Hosting Toy Give -A -Way Drive for Balto. Needy Kids

(Baltimore, MD)–Brianna Dower, Founder & CEO of the HD Foundation, located in Baltimore City, Maryland has formed a strategic partnership with Living Word Outreach Ministries to host a Christmas Toy Give-A-Way for needy Baltimore City children this Christmas Holiday Season on Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Southeast Campus Library, located at 3601 Eastern Ave. from 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM. Dower has extended invitations to local shelters to encourage them to inform their clients who may be interested in participating, and has invited local community leaders to share in the festivities.

“Brianna has been working diligently to bring various forces together to make this spectacular event an amazing success”, said Dr. Sarah Manning, Pastor, of the Living Word Outreach Ministries. “I am so proud her ability to effectively balance her academic responsibility against her social responsibility”, continued Dr. Manning also Dowers Grandmother, and her inspiration to continue the family tradition of serving the community.

Ms. Dower, 15 years old sophmore, is a promising student leader at Baltimore’s renowned Western High School, where she serves as part of the Student Debate Team. She recently took the SAT and scored a 923.