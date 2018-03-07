LIVING FOR THE WEEKEND

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, and fabulous?’ Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world… There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you… and as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.” Marianne Williamson

From the day God created Eve, women have become change agents in a world of change. In honor of National Woman’s History month, it is our pleasure to acknowledge women who made a difference nationally and internationally. Women like Mae Jemison, Shirley Chisholm, Queen Elizabeth, Hattie McDaniels, Hilary Clinton, Michele Obama, Dorothy Height, Lena Horne, Toni Morrison, Gayle King, Diahann Carroll, Golda Meir, and Margaret Thatcher.

“And ain’t I a woman… If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right side up again! And now they is asking to do it, the men better let them” Sojourner Truth

Let’s look within our city at powerful and dynamic women like: my mother Rev. Pauline Wilkins, Birdie Mae Leverette, Betty Holland Hines, Sheila Dixon, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Catherine Pugh, Cheryl Glenn, Joan Conway, Angela Gibson, Mary Pat Clark, Jill Carter, Dr. Pat Schmoke, Anne Parker, Veris Lee, Dr. Geraldine Waters, Sharon Pinder, Nancy Grasmick, Alice Pinderhughes, Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts, Judge Yvonne Holt-Stone, Dr. Marie Washington, Karmen Brown, Leyla “Gigi” Coleman, Candes Daniels, Dr. Greta Burnett, First Lady Patricia Thomas, Ernestine Jones-Jolivet, Catherine Orange, Alice Torrente, Jackie Washington, Zoey Washington-Sheff, Verna Jones-Rodwell, Marilyn Mosby, Agnes Welch, Rev. Cecelia Bryant, Rhonda Wimbush, Mildred Harper, Adrienne Jones, Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, Shelly Hettleman, Valerie Ervin, Delores Kelly, Clara Adams, Marcella Holland, Beverly Carter, Minnie Carter, Ursula Battle, Ruth Sheffey, Takiea Hinton, Dorothy Boulware, Helen McDonald and Nikita Haysbert. These women make a difference in our lives in the ministry, politics, law, education, entertainment, arts, business, medicine, community activism, and socially, they are the fabrics of our lives.

Happy birthday Winfield Kelly Clayton Tucker, Leslie Weems, Hassan Giordano, LaTonya Cobb-Queen, Diane Tunstall, Sheila Wise, Kendrick Tilghman and a special happy 50th birthday Yale Madison.

My heart swelled when my youngest son Michael asked me to go to CineBistro with him on his birthday to see Black Panther. An avid moviegoer, he laughed when I said the last time I was at the movies was to see Get On Up. CineBistro is the ideal place for dinner and a movie. Unlike me, my three children are very low key when it comes to celebrations.

“Neither rain nor snow…” stopped family and friends from celebrating Dr. Heyward Burrell and Natalie Grady’s birthday at Linwood’s in Pikesville. Guests enjoying delicious food selections from the menu including crabcakes, lobster tempura and liver and onions were: Felicia Colbert, Tammy Colbert, Lauren Brooks-Jackson, Eugene Smith, his daughter Jackie Burrell Brown and his wife Katie Burrell.

“I’m as restless as a willow in a windstorm. I’m as jumpy as puppet on a string. I’d say that I had spring fever, but I know it isn’t spring. I am starry eyed and vaguely discontented, like a nightingale without a song to sing. O why should I have spring fever. When it isn’t even spring… I haven’t seen a crocus, a rosebud, or a robin on the wing. But, I feel so gay in a melancholy way that it might as well be spring.” Frank Sinatra

The March winds did not stop Bishop Josephine and Tommy Ridgley, and me from venturing to Harbor East for dinner at Flemings Restaurant to celebrate their birthday and our friendship. My 50 plus year friend Dr. Marie Washington and Jackie Washington joined us for a fun evening of good food and great conversation. The staff, and manager Mr. Hawkins at Flemings is superb, whether you stop in for dinner or cocktails you get the same attentive service.

It was great visiting with retired educator and former school board member Jerrelle Francois, as she continues to recuperate at the beautiful Stadium Place 1010 E. Greenmount Avenue, Suite 108 Baltimore Maryland 21218. Jerrelle is overwhelmed with the love, prayers and cards she has received.

“A ministering angel shall my sister be.” William Shakespeare

Great seeing my friend Selena Redd who is at the hospital everyday with her sister Jerrelle.

“Ring my bell, yeah ring my bell” Anita Ward

Congratulations Trena Taylor Brown on your victory and ringing the bell. Sending bunches of flowers to Tanya Dennis, Donald Abrams and Rosa Pryor Trusty as they continue to recuperate.

Sending our prayers to the family of fashion and etiquette trailblazer Willia Bland, golf pro Tai Mitchell, the Abrams family on the death of Lauretta Walden, Joanne Edwards on her mother’s death and to Brenda Baker and LaVerne Naesea on the death of their father music prodigy and historian, Liston George.

What’s happening?

Ms. Maybelle and Company present the 11th annual full figured fashion show, March 18, catered by Forum Caterers at the Patapsco Arena. For tickets, call 443-226-8895.

Calling all Poets and friends, the Dunbar Alumni Association bull and oyster roast is, April 14 at the UAW Hall, 1010 Oldham Street. For tickets, contact your favorite Poet.

The Howard County Chapter, Morgan State University Alumni Association, will have their 31st annual Caribbean cabaret- style day party on April 21, for tickets and vendor opportunities, contact Clarence Jeffers at TJ725301@aol.com.

“I’ll be seeing you” Valerie and the Friday Night Bunch