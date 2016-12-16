Defendant Acquitted in Murder of Gerald Williams, Morgan State Student

Harry Robertson, 21, was acquitted late Thursday night of charges stemming from the murder of Gerald Williams, 20, a Morgan State University student in February, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office.

Robertson was charged with first- and second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Williams, who was stabbed to death after a basketball game.

Williams, of Bowie, Md., was stabbed in the groin at about 9:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of Pentridge Road, which is inside a gated off-campus student housing complex called Morgan View, police and university officials said.

Prosecutors said Williams was with a friend, who tricked a drug dealer into breaking a counterfeit $50 bill and handing $40 back in real cash. Once the dealer realized the money was fake, a fight between about 10 to 15 students and non-students erupted and Williams was stabbed.

Robertson still faces 10 years in prison because he was convicted of accessory after the fact.

It took jurors less than an hour to deliberate. Robertson was also convicted of a weapons charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for January, 2017.