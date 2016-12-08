Del. Barbara Robinson (40th District) Nominated to Fill Mayor Pugh’s Vacant Maryland Senate Seat

by: The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two members of the House of Delegates have been nominated to fill vacant seats in the state Senate.

The Del. Barbara Robinson, a Democrat, was nominated for the District 40 seat that became vacant when Catherine Pugh stepped down after winning Baltimore’s mayoral election.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee voted Wednesday night for Del. Will Smith, a Democrat, to replace former Sen. Jamie Raskin, who won Maryland’s 8th Congressional District seat.

Gov. Larry Hogan will make the nominations official. He is required to appoint someone to the seats from the party that held them.