DeMarcus Cousins Offers to Pay for Funeral of Unarmed Black Man Killed by Sacramento Cops

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins has offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed Black man that was shot by police in Sacramento March 18 while holding a cell phone on his own family’s property.

According to reports, Cousins—an All-Star center who played the first seven years of his career for the Sacramento Kings—reached out to the Clark family. NBA writer Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee first reported Cousin’s offer via Twitter. According to Jones, former Kings forward Matt Barnes, a Sacramento native, also reached out to pay for the funeral.

Cousins and Barnes made their offers after the Clark family had set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral; according to the SacBee, the Clarks set a goal of $50,000 for the funeral and had raised $64,000 by March 23.

Cousins’ offer also came in the wake of demonstrations outside the Kings’ home arena before a game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 22. The protest was to bring national attention to Clark’s shooting.

The Clark family has not said yet if it will accept the offer from Cousins, who has a long history of community activism. Cousins was given the NBA’s Community Assist Award for his charity work in the Sacramento community. Cousins had also paid for the funeral of Jaulen Clavo, a 15-year-old Sacramento teen who was murdered in 2015.