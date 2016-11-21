Dennis Rodman Charged with Hit-and-Run for Cal. Freeway Crash

by: The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been charged with hit-and-run for a wrong-way-related crash on a Southern California freeway.

Orange County prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against Rodman on Monday for a July 20 accident on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana.

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2013, file photo, former basketball player Dennis Rodman waves during a news conference in Tokyo. The former NBA star has been charged with hit-and-run for a wrong-way-related crash on a Southern California freeway. Orange County prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against Rodman, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, for a July 20, 2016, accident on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Prosecutors say Rodman’s SUV was traveling north in a southbound carpool lane around 12:30 a.m., forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.

Rodman’s attorney, Paul Meyer, says the incident occurred on a poorly signed exit ramp. He says Rodman corrected the driving error without the cars touching, stopped and spoke to people in the other car.

Rodman’s also charged with driving across a dividing section and without a valid license, and giving police false information.

He could face two years in county jail if convicted.

