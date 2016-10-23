Detroit Lions Snap Washington’s Four-Game Win Streak

Kirk Cousins threw 28 of 38 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown, plus one rushing touchdown in Washington’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. Washington’s four-game win streak abruptly ended as Detroit receiver Anquan Boldin scored the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in the game.

Washington running back Matt Jones was once again plagued by turnovers against Detroit. Jones—who fumbled five times last season—fumbled twice in the first quarter, including an unforced error near the goal line. Jones was attempting to gain extra yardage when the ball popped out of his hands and was recovered by Detroit’s Tavon Wilson. Detroit capitalized on Jones’ turnover with a drive that culminated with a 43-yard field goal.

Then, Washington’s usually reliable kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 45-yard field goal attempt after the ball bounced off the left upright. However, Hopkins was able to tie the game at 3 with a 38-yard kick as time expired in the first half.

In the third quarter, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford—who threw 18 of 29 for 266 yards—finally connected with his top receiver Marvin Jones for a 52-yard gain deep into Washington territory. Jones made the catch despite Washington cornerback Josh Norman tugging on his jersey. Norman was injured on the play and didn’t return to the game after suffering a concussion.

Jones’ reception set up a 1-yard touchdown from running back Zach Zenner to give Detroit a 10-3 lead with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Washington’s next offensive drive ended with another turnover—this time in the hands of Cousins. The quarterback tripped over center Spencer Long and fumbled his handoff to Matt Jones. Detroit defensive end Kerry Hyder fell on the loose ball, and the Lions turned Washington’s error into another field goal to extend the lead to 13-3.

With Washington down by 10 in the fourth quarter, Cousins threw a deep pass to veteran tight end Vernon Davis for 27 yards, setting up first and goal. Backup running back Robert Kelley followed up with a career-first, 1-yard touchdown.

After Washington linebacker Preston Smith sacked Stafford, Washington’s offense drove 76 yards in just four minutes. With one minute to go, Cousins faked a handoff and ran a career-long 19 yards to the end zone, giving his team a 17-13 lead.

Stafford responded by driving 75 yards in just 49 seconds. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin caught an 18-yard pass to take back the lead, 20-17, with just 16 seconds left to play.

Washington receiver Jamison Crowder finished with seven receptions for 108 yards, while fullback Chris Thompson had 12 carries for 73 yards. Detroit receivers Jones and Golden Tate finished with 94 and 93 yards, respectively.

Next: Washington’s NFL team will travel to London’s Wembley Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 30.