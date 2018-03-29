Discarded Soda Can Leads to Murder Conviction

By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

This week, the office of the Baltimore State’s Attorney announced the conviction of a man in the murder of a South Baltimore woman.

Dashonn Gipson was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder of Tiffany Lowery.

On June 8, 2016, Baltimore Police Department (BPD), detectives responded to the 1300 blk. of James St., at 7:00 p.m. because of a shooting. When units arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. A medical examiner later determined Lowery died from seven gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

BPD recovered surveillance video from a nearby convenience store that showed the suspect shooting in the direction of the victim.

In the video footage, Gipson allegedly discarded a soda can. Detectives located that soda can and found Gipson’s fingerprints on it.

With the video, soda can and statements from witnesses that identified Gipson as the shooter, a warrant was issued and he was arrested on first-degree murder charges.

“Tiffany Lowery is no longer here because of this perpetrator’s blatant disregard for human life,” said Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney, in a statement.

“Clearly, he should not live freely in our community after such a reckless act, and I am pleased we were able to secure these convictions and sentences so that he will never have the opportunity to take another life in our city again.”

In addition to life, Gipson was also sentenced to 20 years and charged with the use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. He was also sentenced to an additional five years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.