Disrupting the Cradle to Prison Pipeline

Artist Ndume Olatushani, co-curator Dr. Aaron Rosen, and General Secretary of the United Methodist Church General Board of Church and Society, Rev. Dr. Susan Henry-Crowe are scheduled to discuss on March 2 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. the ongoing issues of injustice within the American judicial system. They will also reflect on the installation and how it connects to stage one of the day of Jesus’ crucifixion: Jesus is condemned to death by the mob. Note: There is no public parking at the United Methodist Building, 100 Maryland Ave., NE. Capitol South and Union Station are the closest metro stations. RSVP to StationsDC@gmail.com.