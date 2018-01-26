GREENBELT, Maryland—Attorneys for Maryland and the District of Columbia told a U.S. District Court judge on Thursday that President Donald Trump has violated the provisions in the Constitution prohibiting officials, once in office, to personally profit from business with foreign governments and other states.
District and Maryland Challenge Trump’s Business Income
by: Alex Littlehales Capital News Service
