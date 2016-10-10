Dixon to Launch Write-In Campaign for Mayor

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon will officially announce a write-in campaign for mayor of Baltimore on Oct. 11, according to sources close to the Dixon campaign.

The announcement will reportedly be made after Dixon, who was mayor of Baltimore from 2007 to 2010, files the proper paperwork with the Baltimore City Board of Elections. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Board of Elections headquarters at 417 E. Fayette Street.

Dixon was defeated in the Democratic Primary in April by Sen. Catherine Pugh (40th, D) by a narrow margin of approximately 3,000 votes.

Dixon will be a guest on the WEAA radio show ‘AFRO’s First Edition’ at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Sean Yoes is a senior contributor for the AFRO and host and executive producer of ‘AFRO’s First Edition’, which airs Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on WEAA 88.9.