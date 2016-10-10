Dixon to Launch Write-In Campaign for Mayor

Baltimore Election

by: Sean Yoes Senior AFRO Contributor
/ (Courtesy photo) /
0
15

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon will officially announce a write-in campaign for mayor of Baltimore on Oct. 11, according to sources close to the Dixon campaign.

article-b-shiela-dixon-campaign
Sheila Dixon will announce that she is running a write-in campaign to be mayor of Baltimore City on Oct. 11. (Courtesy photo)

The announcement will reportedly be made after Dixon, who was mayor of Baltimore from 2007 to 2010, files the proper paperwork with the Baltimore City Board of Elections. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Board of Elections headquarters at 417 E. Fayette Street.

Dixon was defeated in the Democratic Primary in April by Sen. Catherine Pugh (40th, D) by a narrow margin of approximately 3,000 votes.

Dixon will be a guest on the WEAA radio show ‘AFRO’s First Edition’ at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Sean Yoes is a senior contributor for the AFRO and host and executive producer of ‘AFRO’s First Edition’, which airs Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on WEAA 88.9.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS