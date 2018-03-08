Howard Ends Season with Loss to Coppin

Howard University (10-22) finished off its less than stellar 2017-2018 regular-season basketball campaign with a loss to Coppin State University 78-71 on March 1.

Howard sophomore guard Charles Williams led the Bisons in scoring with 29 points while freshman guard RJ Cole put in work filling the stat line with 25 points, 10 assists and cleaned the glass with six rebounds in a losing effort.

“We made some shots and got some stops,” said Howard University Head Coach Kevin Nickelberry. “They got hot early in our zone, so we went man-to-man. RJ [Cole] and CJ [Charles Williams] were unbelievable.

Howard has an opportunity to earn an NCAA Tournament bid if the Bison win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament. The No. 8 Bison beat the No. 9 Florida A&M University 88-78 in the first round of the tournament on March 6 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

“I am proud of these guys,” Nickelberry said. “I believe in them, and they believe in each other. I’m looking forward to the tournament next week.”

George Washington University (14-17) fell to Dayton University 88-78 on March 3. George Washington senior guard Yuta Watanabe led the way with 20 points while sophomore guard Arnaldo Toro and Jair Bolden scored 13 points respectively in the loss.

The Colonials will compete in the Atlantic 10 (A10) Conference Tournament at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. spanning from March 7-10 with hopes of playing in March Madness if they can win their conference.

Georgetown University (15-14) could not muster a win against Villanova University in the regular-season finale. Georgetown junior center Jessie Govan went off for 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to score a victory without one of their best players on the floor.

“Not having Marcus (Derrickson) hurt us,” Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing said. “It’s hard to play a great team like Villanova without one of your best players. They’re a very good team and were the No. 1 team in the nation for a long stretch of the year for a reason.”

The Hoyas will play in the Big East Tournament as a No. 8 seed at Madison Square Garden in New York City scheduled for play March 7-10.

Bowie State University (14-15) fell to Johnson C. Smith University in the semifinal round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament 80-71 on March 2 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Bulldogs sophomore guard Cameron Hayes led his team in scoring with 20 points and senior point guard Ahmaad Wilson scored 17 points while dishing out five assists in the loss as Bowie State could not defend its title.

The University of Maryland (19-13) got knocked out in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin University 59-54 at Madison Square Garden on March 1. Terrapins sophomore guard Kevin Huerter scored 20 points, Bowie native and sophomore guard Anthony Cowan pitched in with 16 points and freshman forward Bruno Fernando scored in double-figures with 12 points against the Badgers.