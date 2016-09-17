“Doc” Cheatham Named Birdland Community Hero by Baltimore Orioles

Noted Baltimore civil rights activist Dr. Marvin L. “Doc” Cheatham, Sr. has been named a Birdland Community Hero by the Baltimore Orioles.

Cheatham was honored during the fifth inning of the Orioles’ Sept. 16 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition to being a civil rights activist, Cheatham was a key organizer in the AFRO’s recently-concluded Clean/Green Block program that ran over the summer. Under his direction several Baltimore neighborhoods organized into cleaning crews and went to work on their blocks.

According to a statement from the Orioles, Cheatham “is being recognized for assisting more than 7,000 children and their families in attending Orioles baseball games since 2005 through the Orioles REACH Gameday Experience program, as well as his overall contributions to the Baltimore community. Dr. Cheatham is also the founder of the Men’s Blue Suit Health Awareness weekend and the annual Men’s Reading in Baltimore City Public Elementary Schools, and he has served as the Baltimore City president for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the National Action Network, and the City’s Election Board.”

“I am very humbled, blessed and highly favored to be receiving a Birdland Community Heroes recognition,” Cheatham said in a statement.