Don’t Miss Dollar Days at Baltimore’s Great Blacks in Wax Museum

On Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum will offer admission to its guests for one dollar. The museum is participating in the 2016 “Dollar or Less Days” with the Downtown Baltimore Partnership.

“This is a great opportunity for many locals to take advantage of a great discounted rate and also get exposed to over 5,000 years of black history,” museum manager William Redmond said in a statement.

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum was founded in 1983 by Drs. Elmer and Joanne Martin. The founders had four main objectives when they started the museum. The first goal was to stimulate an interest in Black history by revealing the little-known, often-neglected facts of history. Secondly, to use great Black leaders as role models to motivate Black youth to achieve. The third objective was to improve race relations by dispelling myths of racial inferiority and superiority. The final goal was to support and work in conjunction with other nonprofit, charitable organizations seeking to improve the social and economic status of Black people in this country.

Currently, the museum is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to do a $75 million expansion.

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum is located at on the 1600 block of East North Ave. in Baltimore, Md. On Dec. 3 the museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. On both days the last entry is at 4 p.m.