Don’t Miss Free Health Screenings at NBC4 Health & Fitness Expo This Weekend

With more than 250 exhibitors expected at this weekend’s free NBC4 Health & Fitness Expo, there’s literally something for everyone.

The expo, scheduled for March 10 and 11 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, is a one-stop shop for all things health, wellness and fitness.

Exhibitors at the 25th annual event include: Bikram Hot Yoga Riverdale, Blacks in Government Region XI Council, Brother to Brother Sister to Sister United — a cycling team and HIV/AIDS awareness group, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Health Initiative, Howard University Hospital, the Latin American Youth Center and the Prince George’s County Family Justice Center.

Howard University Hospital has participated in the expo since its inception. The hospital will offer free screenings focused on blood pressure, cholesterol, dental, glucose, HIV & HCV (Hepatitis C), memory, mental health, prostate cancer, Sickle Cell and vision.

“The importance of getting a routine health screening is a critical component to managing your health,” HUH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly McDonald-Pinkett said in a statement. “In most cases, an early detection means the availability of more treatment options and also lowers the risk of serious complications, which may result in better outcomes for the patient.”

The expo is the largest, most attended Consumer Wellness Expo in the United States and typically draws 85,000 attendees every year.

It’ll be held in halls D and E and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11.

For a complete list of exhibitors, visit https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/health/Exhibitors-Guide-Full-List-Exhibitors-Health-and-Fitness-Expo-474441813.html