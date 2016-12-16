Doris E. King, Social Worker and Avid Golfer, Dies at 90

Doris E. King, a social worker and avid golfer, died Nov. 13 from an undisclosed cause. She was 90 years old.

King was born Doris E. Townsend in Youngstown, Ohio, to Novella and Murray L. Townsend Sr. on June 9, 1926. The family moved to Baltimore, Md., when King was 6. She graduated from Frederick Douglass Senior High School in 1944.

She married her high school sweetheart, Oliver Murdock, in 1944, right before he was shipped overseas to fight in World War II. The couple had two children, Doroli and Tomez.

King started working at the Department of Public Welfare in 1951, eventually being promoted to principal clerk for the director of the department.

King moved to Richmond, Va., in 1967 and received her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and her master’s in social work from Norfolk State University in 1981. She worked for the Newport News Public Schools as a social worker until her retirement in 1991.

King married twice more: to David Yarborough in 1953 and to Walter Lee King in 1982, staying married to the latter until his death in 2006.

An avid golfer, she played with then-Vice President Gerald Ford, boxing legend Joe Louis, among others, at various tournaments.

She was a member of Queen Street Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va., where she chaired Women’s Day and was on the committee to provide funds for needy children.

She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Annas Colon, Murray L. Townsend Jr., Norman Townsend and George Townsend. She is survived by her two children, Doroli M. Bacote (husband Joseph) and Tomez O. Murdock (wife Iris); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; three nieces; two nephews; cousins and friends.