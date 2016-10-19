Double Shooting in Largo, Md.

A woman and a man were shot during the early morning hours on Oct. 19 near Prince George’s Community College.

According to the police, they are still investigating the shooting that occurred on 10200 block of Prince Place.

The police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Allyssa Banks suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transferred to an area hospital where she died. Police also found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

The police said Banks and the male victim knew each other.

At this point, according to news reports, police are focusing on a red sedan that was parked near the crime scene. Police have not established a motive.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to call the county’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or go to pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. An undisclosed cash reward is being offered.