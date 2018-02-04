Dr. Patrice Gilliam-Johnson Named Graduate/Adult Studies Dean at Delaware State University

Today, Executive Vice President and Provost Tony Allen announced that Delaware Secretary of Labor Patrice Gilliam-Johnson has decided to join Delaware State University as the Dean of Graduate, Adult, and Continuing Studies.

As DSU’s graduate dean, Dr. Gilliam-Johnson will supervise the delivery of nearly two dozen graduate programs; growing the DSU Online portfolio of both graduate and undergraduate majors; expanding Adult/Continuing Education offerings to support continued career and personal growth; and developing new public-private partnerships across Delaware. She will be based at DSU@Wilmington on Kirkwood Highway and will be the senior leader at that New Castle County location.

Calling it a perfect fit at just the right time for the University, Dr. Allen said, “We went through a rigorous, national search to find our new dean and I am pleased that Dr. Gilliam-Johnson rose to the top. In Patti, we have gained a strategic leader whose current position allows her to see across the Delaware marketplace at the highest level, and who will bring perspective and resources to significantly strengthen our graduate and continuing education programming.”

In 2016, Gov. Jack Markell appointed Dr. Gilliam-Johnson as Secretary of Labor. Her service continued with Gov. John Carney’s administration. “My intention was to re-nominate Dr. Gilliam-Johnson for confirmation right at the start of this legislative session,” Gov. Carney said. “Patti has led the Department of Labor with distinction during a time where we have faced many challenges across state government and have been focused on the importance of building strong, inclusive environments where people feel valued and supported.”

