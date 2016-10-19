Draper Makes Case for Two African American Museums

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s new executive director, Wanda Draper, doesn’t think the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., will hurt business but improve it.

The Baltimore native, a graduate of Forest Park High School and a parishioner at New Shiloh Baptist Church, Draper has been actively involved with the museum since 1999 as one of the first board members. She stepped down from the board in 2007 but continued to advise the museum in an unofficial capacity about marketing and public relations.

However, the role of executive director is new for Draper. When she was offered the opportunity to become the executive director in August she “jumped on it” she said.

“They recruited me to be on the board for my marketing expertise and public relations. Now they are looking for management experience. I am now at a point in my career where I can do something that I want to do and support an organization that I really love,” Draper told the AFRO.

Draper was announced as the new executive director in August. Now she is “just settling in” and deciding which of the museum’s challenges to focus on first.

“We have some fiduciary challenges. Fiscally we need to work on meeting our state match. My priorities are working on hiring a director of finance and director of development, which are two positions that are open.” Draper said. The museum for the past several years has fallen short of its fund raising goals.

Once those positions have been filled, Draper said she hopes that the museum will grow in many different areas with a focus on increasing the donor base, membership, promoting the museum and meeting fiscal responsibilities.

The state of Maryland reportedly covered the museum’s budget shortfall, but Draper said that was not true.

“The state has done, not contribute additional money, [but] the state continues to make their part of the contribution…I think initially what we need to do is hire a development director. One of our greatest weaknesses is not having a development director to raise money, so I think we’ll be able to do that and I think we’ll be able to look at opportunities here to increase our donor base,” Draper said.

For 2016, the state of Maryland provided $1.9 million to the museum, roughly the same amount as in 2015.

Draper said she believes that a problem for the museum is that people do not know the museum’s identity.

“I think people don’t know what we are. If you’re going to an arts museum you know what to expect. When you go to the Newseum you know what to expect. When you go to the [National] Aquarium you know you’re going to see fish,” Draper said. “I think people who go to museums don’t know what to expect from an African-American museum. They’re in limited markets. I think our biggest challenge is people don’t know what to expect.” Draper said.

Despite the fanfare and massive amount of press coverage the African American Museum in Washington, D.C. received when it opened in Sept., Draper said she is not concerned with being overshadowed.

“Not at all. I think that’s to our advantage. First of all, we’re so close. Secondly, because our former curator, Michelle Joan Wilkinson, is there, some of our board members are there and lots of our former employees are there we have very good connections. In addition, we are an affiliate of the Smithsonian, so we will be looking to share with them and work with them,” Draper said.

As an affiliate, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum can receive national membership from the Smithsonian, discount purchase and reciprocal admission at other Smithsonian affiliates.

“When you have something like the Smithsonian open, all it does is open the minds of so many more people. You look at the millions of people that will go there, particularly in the first six months, and that’s awesome because we couldn’t buy that kind of thought process or exposure.”