Dru Hill Has Lost Their Royalties

According to Billboard, Dru Hill has picked up the short end of their lawsuit stick with Sony/ATV and EMI for royalty payments after a New York federal judge dismissed their case on Friday (Feb. 24).

Sisqo, Woody and Jazz, the ‘90s R&B male group veterans, filed the lawsuit in 2015 where Sisqo claims that $600,000 of his royalties were paid to 27 Red Music from EMI, while at least $30,000 of Woody and Jazz’s were also pocketed by the same company. This comes, the complaint alleges, as a result of their publishing deal with Art of War Music Publishing, which entered an exclusive deal with EMI in 2002. More…