While violent crime statistics are falling in Baltimore in recent months, there are still victims of crimes every day.

That is why the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City is holding their 14th Annual Victims 5K Run-Walk and 1 Mile Walk April 7 in Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park.

The money raised is used by the Office of the State’s Attorney to fill in gaps the Maryland Criminal Injuries Compensation Board leaves. “While the Maryland Criminal Injuries Compensation Board provides financial assistance to cover major experiences such as funeral bills and lost wages, not all losses are covered. Additional funding for victim services generally comes from a variety of state and local resources, but can only be used to assist victims where criminal charges are pending against the perpetrator of the underlying crime. Often times, there is a gap in funding for victims in the immediate aftermath of a criminal incident where no charges have been filed,” according to a statement from the Office of the State’s Attorney.

Things the fund covers include replacing broken windows and locks, stolen property, crime scene clean up and medical treatment. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney, “Since 2001, more than 900 victims have received financial assistance totaling $107,476.28.”

This year, for the first time, the Edmondson-Westside High School Marching band will be performing during the event.

The run/walk will take place April 7 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. For more information go to victimfundrunbaltimore.com.