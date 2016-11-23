Dunbar’s Jared Lewis Racks Up 240 Yards, Four Touchdowns in Rout of Hereford

Baltimore City High School Football

by: Jordan Hawkins Special to the AFRO
The Dunbar Poets trounced the visiting Hereford Bulls, 60-14 in a playoff matchup on Nov. 18.  With another win under their belt, Dunbar improved to 9-3 and advanced to play the Walkersville Lions in the next round of the Maryland High School Football Playoffs on Nov. 25.

Jared Lewis, junior quarterback for the Dunbar Poets, is the AFRO’s Player of the Week. (Courtesy photo)
That same night, Edmondson-Westside fans saw the Red Storm defeat the hosting Lewis Falcons, 40-20. Edmondson-Westside improved to 6-6 overall and will face the Fort Hill Sentinels in the next round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech’s championship bid ended when the Mustangs were trounced by the Howard Lions, 42-6. Mergenthaler ended their season with a 9-3 record.

Player of the Week:

Dunbar junior quarterback Jared Lewis was dominant in the Poets’ victory last week, passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

This Week:

Two games loom large on this week’s schedule: Dunbar versus Walkersville, and Fort Hill versus Edmonson-Westside. Both Dunbar and Edmondson-Westside are on hot streaks, and these promise to be exciting matchups.

