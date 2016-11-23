Dunbar’s Jared Lewis Racks Up 240 Yards, Four Touchdowns in Rout of Hereford

The Dunbar Poets trounced the visiting Hereford Bulls, 60-14 in a playoff matchup on Nov. 18. With another win under their belt, Dunbar improved to 9-3 and advanced to play the Walkersville Lions in the next round of the Maryland High School Football Playoffs on Nov. 25.

That same night, Edmondson-Westside fans saw the Red Storm defeat the hosting Lewis Falcons, 40-20. Edmondson-Westside improved to 6-6 overall and will face the Fort Hill Sentinels in the next round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech’s championship bid ended when the Mustangs were trounced by the Howard Lions, 42-6. Mergenthaler ended their season with a 9-3 record.

Player of the Week:

Dunbar junior quarterback Jared Lewis was dominant in the Poets’ victory last week, passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

This Week:

Two games loom large on this week’s schedule: Dunbar versus Walkersville, and Fort Hill versus Edmonson-Westside. Both Dunbar and Edmondson-Westside are on hot streaks, and these promise to be exciting matchups.