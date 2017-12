The Duvalier Malone Enterprise is scheduled to host a toy drive on Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Swift Petworth Clubroom, 3828 Georgia Avenue, NW. The goal of the drive is to aid families that are struggling financially and provide Christmas toys to bring Christmas cheer. The drive is receiving support through donations, volunteering toys and time, and through the collaboration of other toy drives to help needy children in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.