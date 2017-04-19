East River Jazz and Anacostia Art Center celebrates the 100th Birthday of Ella Fitzgerald with a live performance of Ella Swings Lightly on April 23. Guests will enjoy songs from the 1960 Grammy winning album performed by the Lovejoy Group. Ella Swings Lightly is a ten-piece ensemble that has the power of a big band with the agility of a small combo, with flexibility to swing and improvise. Anacostia Arts Center is located at 1231 Good Hope Road, SE. The event time is from 2-4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A buffet brunch is available from ArtDrenaline Café at a cost of $22. This is the first of three Jazz brunch performances scheduled for April 23; July 23 and October 22.
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
East River Jazz and Anacostia Arts Center Presents Ella Swings Lightly
1231 Good Hope Road, SE
by: AFRO Staff
/ /
0
6
RELATED ARTICLES
AFRO BRIEFS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: webeditor@afro.com
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.