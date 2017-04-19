East River Jazz and Anacostia Arts Center Presents Ella Swings Lightly

East River Jazz and Anacostia Art Center celebrates the 100th Birthday of Ella Fitzgerald with a live performance of Ella Swings Lightly on April 23. Guests will enjoy songs from the 1960 Grammy winning album performed by the Lovejoy Group. Ella Swings Lightly is a ten-piece ensemble that has the power of a big band with the agility of a small combo, with flexibility to swing and improvise. Anacostia Arts Center is located at 1231 Good Hope Road, SE. The event time is from 2-4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A buffet brunch is available from ArtDrenaline Café at a cost of $22. This is the first of three Jazz brunch performances scheduled for April 23; July 23 and October 22.