Easter Shooting Leaves Five-Year-Old Boy Injured

By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a family of three, including a five -year- old boy, on Easter Sunday.

Devron Paul Goodwyn, of the 3800 block of Coronado Rd. in Gwynn Oak, MD, was arrested Apr.3.

Goodwyn is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

According to Baltimore County Police, they received a call around 5:45 p.m. on Easter Sunday for a triple shooting at Cinnamon Circle in Randallstown.

The suspect and the victim allegedly had a prior business dispute that led to the shooting, although the nature of that business relationship is unclear.

According to police, Goodwyn drove to the home where the 24 year-old victim lived with his 21 year-old girlfriend, and five-year-old son.

Police stated Goodwyn then got out of his vehicle and opened fire while the family was playing outside.

The three victims then ran and hid inside of an apartment while the suspect fled in his vehicle.

All three victims, including the five-year-old boy were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wounds.

There was no attorney listed for Goodwyn in online records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 in Baltimore County.