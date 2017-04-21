Wall and Beal Link Up for 63 Points in Game Two Win Over Atlanta

John Wall and Bradley Beal scored 63 points combined to lift the Washington Wizards to a 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game Two in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, D.C.

Washington now leads the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

Game Two played out a lot like Game One did for the Wizards. Shooting guard Brad Beal struggled to find his shooting touch during the first three quarters of the game Wednesday night, just as he did during the series opener on April 16. But in both games Beal got hot in the fourth quarter, making big shots when the team needed him the most. He scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Wizards star point guard John Wall scored a game-high 32 points with nine assists, following up his 34-point performance in Game One. It marked the first time in Wall’s playoff career that he scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games.

Center Marcin Gortat added a double-double of 14 points with 10 rebounds. Power forward Markieff Morris played just 20 minutes after getting into foul trouble; he finished with just three points. Reserve guard Brandon Jennings 10 points off the bench.

Hawks star forward Paul Milsap led his team with 27 points with 10 rebounds while guard Dennis Schroder added 23 points.

Next – Game Three will be played in Atlanta on Saturday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.