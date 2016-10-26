Elderly Woman Minister and Adult Son Murdered in W. Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are investigating a double homicide that left an adult man and elderly woman dead in their home on Oct. 24.

Police and the fire department responded to the home, in the 2200 block of Poplar Grove due to smoke alarms going off and found a woman with gunshot wounds to her head and face and a male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as mother and son; 69-year old Patricia Mosely and her son, 42-year old Samuel Jones.

Patricia Ann Mosely was a minister who often held prayer meetings in her home said family members speaking to the media.

“Whatever happened here today, she had nothing to do with it, and it’s very sad to know she was taken away in the midst of whatever else was going on,” the victim’s nephew Rodney Mosley told reporters.

As police search for the killer, family members fear for their safety while still trying to make sense of this tragedy.

“It concerns me, because I have other family members,” Mosley said

“So were asking anyone in the public who was out there who hear something, knew something, please contact our detectives,” said Lt. Jarron Jackson of Baltimore City Police.

“Ms. Pat was such a nice lady and she will be missed,” said a neighbor on Facebook who spoke to the AFRO but didn’t want to be identified for fear of retribution.

There are currently no witnesses nor suspects to this crime. A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect(s)

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.