Emmett Till Marker Vandalized in Money, Miss.

For the second time in as many months, vandals in Money, Miss., have defaced a historical marker of Emmett Till, The Associated Press is reporting.

The vandals, who remain at large, peeled off vinyl panels of the marker last week that displayed the teenager’s photographs and parts of his story. In May, someone scratched the marker with a blunt tool, Allan Hammons told the AP—his public relations firm made the marker.

The marker is outside the long-shuttered Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market. It was there in 1955 that Carolyn Bryant, the White shopkeeper, claimed that Till whistled at her.

Till, 14, was later kidnapped, tortured and lynched. An all-White jury acquitted Bryant’s husband, Roy Bryant, and his half brother, J.W. Milam, in the slaying, yet both later confessed to the killing in an interview with Look magazine. Carolyn Bryant divorced Roy Bryant, remarried and is now Carolyn Donham. Bryant and Milam have died.

In 2008, Donham admitted to Timothy B. Dyson, a Duke University research scholar, that she invented the story about Till. Tyson writes about her confession in “The Blood of Emmett Till,” a book published earlier this year.

The now defaced sign was built in 2011 for the Mississippi Freedom Trail, which uses markers to highlight civil rights related places. The trail cost more than $8,000 and Hammons indicates that the repairs will cost at least $500.