End of an Era: The Obama’s Last State Dinner

by: AFRO Staff
/ (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) /
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama prepare to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini, for the final State Dinner of the Obama presidency on Oct. 18.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

