Is Enduring 3 More Years of Trump Leadership Possible?

Donald Trump is wrapping up his first year as our 45th President in the White House and we’re left to ask this head-scratching question: How can Americans be expected to endure an additional three years of thisflawed, racist, unscrupulous individual?

Since Trump took office in January, he hasproven time andagain to be void of being able to articulate the truth about virtually anything. As the leader of one of the greatest nations on earth, Trump’s leadership is literally akin to driving at midnight without headlights. There is nothing this president says the citizenry of this country can justifiably rely upon as being accurate or true.

This is a sad and dangerous reality for this country to be in given the increased need for credibility created by the national and international challenges currently unfolding every day.

According to a survey by The Washington Post, “Trump has now made 1,628 false or misleading claims in his 298 days in office.

That’s an average of five and a half (5½) misleading or outright false statements for each day — including weekends! – that Trump has been president .”

Last week, Trump tweeted that TIME magazine called to tell him that he was “probably” going to be named the magazine’s person of the year, but that he turned the offer down.

But TIME quickly refuted Trump’s wacky claim.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” Time said in a tweet.

Another colossal lie by Trump.

Trump’s racism is another element of his troubled leadership. Such is consistently evident with respect to his actions involving people of color. Ever since he emerged as a presidential candidate, the highway of Trump’s political actions has been littered with insensitive, ignorant references and actions which reflect someone who is clearly the wrong person to lead an ethnically diverse nation like the U.S.

His immigration policy that calls for sending 60,000 Haitians living in the U.S. back to Haiti is one of several actions to ethnically cleanse America of Black and Brown immigrants. His vows to build a wall spanning the U.S. Mexican border is another example of this president’s racist ethnically cleansing focus.

Just this week, Trump used a racial slur during an event honoring Native American heroes at the White House when he referred to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as “Pocahontas.” The White House claims the term “Pocahontas” was not a “racial slur” but we know better. The Navajo Code Talkers, honored at that White House event, nevertheless felt slighted by 45’s obvious insensitive and ignorant reference.

Trump consistently claims the news media publishes “fake news” about him but we insist that the real “fake” in the sad situation this country finds itself mired in is indeed Donald Trump our 45th president. Instead of Trump ‘cleaning up the Washington D.C. swamp” most Americans are now confronted with the dire realities that he has delivered to this nation, his personal sewage of lies and racism.

Three more years of Donald Trump is three years too long.